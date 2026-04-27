Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Just two weeks after reports surfaced that the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit could be on its last legs after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund decided to pull funding for the entity following this season, it seems that LIV’s collapse could begin quicker than anticipated.

On Monday, WDSU first reported that the LIV Golf New Orleans event scheduled for June would “likely” be postponed as the league’s finances face uncertainty. Later, The Athletic confirmed that reporting, suggesting that the event could be rescheduled for the fall, despite LIV’s championship event being scheduled for August.

Without funding from Saudi Arabia, it’s unclear how LIV Golf will afford the gargantuan salaries and event purses it used to attract some of the world’s best players. Despite this uncertainty, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has remained steadfast that the league hopes to secure funding to continue into next season and beyond.

O’Neil also offered assurances that this season would go on “exactly as planned, uninterrupted, and at full throttle,” when reports first surfaced about the league’s uncertain future. Clearly, that won’t be the case.

As part of the postponement, the state of Louisiana will be reimbursed $1.2 million it had already paid LIV Golf to host the event in New Orleans.

In an ironic twist of fate, the New Orleans event was one of the few on LIV’s schedule that could’ve actually commanded a sizable television audience. Its final round was scheduled to air on Fox immediately following the opening game of the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

The final round of this tournament was scheduled to air on the Fox broadcast network following the opening game of the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. https://t.co/K9UORBrzLF pic.twitter.com/89KiWSsfuO — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) April 27, 2026

LIV’s next event, at Trump National Golf Club outside of Washington, D.C. in 10 days, is so far scheduled to continue as planned.