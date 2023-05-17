To avoid criticism of its viewership in the United States, LIV is taking the past of least resistance: they’ve stopped reporting viewership information altogether.

Per Golf.com, LIV sources confirmed the decision, but didn’t give a reason. The company’s last viewership report came in March after the Tucson event.

In January, LIV chief media officer Will Staeger told Golf.com that the company would make viewership metrics available in 2023. Nielsen’s agreement with The CW didn’t track weekend viewership, creating something of an information gap. The CW struck a deal with iSpot in early March to track LIV viewership.

But since late March, the lines of communication have been quiet. To be fair to LIV, two of the company’s four events were aired on tape delay from Australia and Singapore. However, two did take place stateside, in Orlando and this past weekend’s weather-delayed event from Tulsa. LIV has an event Memorial Day weekend in Washington DC before taking all of June off and returning with a pair of events in Europe in July.

LIV can do what it wants with viewership data, but if things were going super well, you’d assume the company would want to shout the good news from the rooftops. All the lack of information is going to do is create more questions that aren’t being answered.

