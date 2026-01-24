Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is adding another voice to its broadcast team.

The league is expected to bring Nicolas Colsaerts into its television booth, the Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reported on Friday. Colsaerts has scaled back from playing in recent years and built a solid broadcasting résumé with DP World Tour Productions, working Open Championships, the 2021 Ryder Cup, and DP World Tour events like the DP World Tour Championship and Dubai Desert Classic.

According to Carpenter, the Belgian has “become very good” at broadcasting.

What’s unclear is how LIV will fit him in. The league currently runs a three-person booth with play-by-play announcer Arlo White and analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz. Carpenter said LIV could either expand to four people in the booth or move someone to the ground as a walking reporter. Both Feherty and Foltz excelled as walking reporters earlier in their careers before LIV hired them away from NBC and Golf Channel in 2022.

Adding Colsaerts gives LIV another former player in the booth alongside Feherty and Foltz, both of whom played professionally before transitioning to broadcasting. Feherty won five times on the European Tour before spending nearly two decades as a golf analyst for CBS and NBC. Foltz spent 23 years at Golf Channel before leaving for LIV in 2022.

LIV extended White, Feherty, Foltz, Dom Boulet, and Su-Ann Heng through 2025, with all five returning when LIV moved to its new broadcast home. The league signed a multi-year deal with Fox in January, replacing The CW as its U.S. broadcast partner.