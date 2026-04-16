Credit: LIV

If LIV Golf was hoping to quell fears about its solvency the day after multiple reports that its financial backer would be turning off the spigot, Thursday’s livestream of its Mexico City event did anything but.

LIV Golf Mexico City 2026 got underway on Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec, with the league feeling frisky the day after the Financial Times, Fox News, Golf Channel, and others reported that the Saudi Arabian government was preparing to pull the plug on its funding of LIV Golf after the 2026 season.

The league posted snarky messages on its social media channels, which included the unfortunately unprophetic phrase “We are ON.” Meanwhile, announcers Arlo White and David Feherty opened the broadcast by refuting reports of LIV Golf’s “imminent demise” and calling out “a bunch of fast typists that consider themselves to be experts. And evidently they’re not.”

However, soon after they introduced the day’s action, the live feed on the Fox One app and LIV’s YouTube channel went down and was soon replaced by a screen that read “Please stand by. Technical issues.” The feed briefly returned to a live camera shot from the course, but then brought back the technical issues graphic soon after.

LIV Golf’s Mexico City broadcast has been unavailable to watch for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/XmZoIrKXOA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 16, 2026

An hour later, the feed remained down in both spots, though we did get some jaunty hold music to keep us entertained.

One hour now. Still down. https://t.co/LxpLdkdxer — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) April 16, 2026

Just to keep things fresh, they even updated the screen with even jauntier music.

Okay, we now have a new background, and LIV’s theme music, which I actually think is pretty good/catchy, all things considered. https://t.co/aCrZl2M9Ey pic.twitter.com/1VrgOOBIyq — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) April 16, 2026

Per Front Office Sports golf reporter David Rumsey, LIV Golf’s media rights partner in Spain shared on X that “a power outage in Mexico City has caused a signal drop” and that they hoped to bring the tournament back shortly.

UPDATE: The outage has hit the two-hour mark with no news of when it might end.