There’s been a lot of talk about what’s ahead for LIV Golf following the June announcement of that organization partnering up with the PGA Tour (although many details there still need to be resolved). And one figure there who hasn’t said much is LIV CEO Greg Norman. Norman did make some initial comments in June, including that LIV is “not going anywhere,” but he hasn’t discussed the situation much since then.

But Norman said more there Thursday. Here’s some of what he said, via Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated:

Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, made his first public comments since the shocking agreement was announced in a session with a small group of reporters Thursday at Doral, where LIV’s season-ending team championship begins Friday. “All indications are showing that the position of LIV has never been stronger and that the success of our players and our brand has never been in a better place,” said Norman, 68, who has stayed in the background since the announcement and said that he is not involved in any negotiations regarding the agreement. “And as we look forward into 2024, we’ve got a full schedule. We’ve got some places we’ve been to before, but we’ve got some new venues as well and we’re reaching different regions.” …Asked his level of concern about LIV’s future, Norman said: “Zero, zero. And during the 6th (of June) zero. And I have zero today.” As for reports about there being no role for him that were part of congressional hearings held with PGA Tour executives in July, Norman said: “I knew it wasn’t true. There is so much white noise out there. I pay zero attention to it.”

Norman has been quite the interesting figure here over the last while. He’s been the face of LIV Golf, and has made quite the comments discussing it. But a lot of the initial talk around the LIV-PGA partnership seemed to have him being sidelined. At the moment, though, that looks not imminent. And Norman seems set to continue promoting LIV for at least the time being.

