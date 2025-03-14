Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has found a global media partner.

The Saudi-funded renegade golf league has reached a deal with sports streaming giant DAZN that will see LIV Golf air for free in over 200 global markets. Thursday’s announcement highlighted exclusive broadcast rights in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal and Switzerland, as a centerpiece of the deal.

The tie-up shouldn’t come as any surprise to followers of the sports media business. DAZN recently received a $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the same entity floating the LIV Golf league.

As part of the partnership, LIV and DAZN will launch a free, ad-supported streaming service called LIV Golf+ that will house all LIV events and exclusive LIV Golf+ content. The service will include LIV’s “Any Shot, Any Time” technology that allows fans to access shots from all of their favorite golfers regardless of what the main broadcast is showing.

“DAZN’s cutting-edge technology and unparalleled scale give LIV Golf a significant platform to engage a truly global audience,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said in the announcement. “Our players, teams and schedule span the globe, and it’s important that we continue to connect with fans all over the world as we grow our League in new and exciting markets.”

In addition to the free, ad-supported service, DAZN will be launching premium paid subscription service for the many LIV Golf superfans out there.

For U.S.-based viewers, this deal won’t mean much. Fox will remain the exclusive home of LIV stateside as part of a recent agreement between the two sides.

Nevertheless, it shows that LIV is still trying to make inroads globally, a big selling point for the league. As the waffling on reunification continues between LIV and the PGA Tour, it seems that the Saudi-backed league is operating as if they’ll be independent for awhile longer. At least, they’re preparing for that future.