While the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series has attracted several big-name golfers, it’s lacked in terms of its visibility due to not being available on any television markets. But in the upcoming season, that will change.

In January, it was announced that LIV Golf and the CW Network had come to a deal. On Tuesday, we found out how extensive that deal is. It will not only be in every American network that has the CW Network, but will also air on other stations owned by Nexstar. That includes three of the six biggest markets in the United States as well as five of the top 32.

“The CW Network announced today the upcoming 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of its markets across the United States, as part of the network’s previously announced multi-year exclusive broadcast agreement with the groundbreaking golf league,” Nexstar said in a release on Tuesday. “The first official full season of LIV Golf will air on CW affiliates, as well as Nexstar-owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Tampa and Hartford.”

If you’re someone who doesn’t want LIV Golf to succeed and who’s bothered by the Saudi’s human rights track record — regardless of what Greg Norman says — this isn’t great news. Getting onto television in major markets alone will not allow LIV Golf to thrive, but it’s a huge step. Without being on TV, LIV Golf would not last long. And to that end, if you do believe that LIV Golf is a good thing and are interested in seeing the PGA and European Tours’ stranglehold on the golf market weakened, this is great news.

The first LIV Golf Series event of 2023 will be at Mayakoba in Mexico. It will run from February 24-26.

