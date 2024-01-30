Sep 23, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; A general view of the 18th fairway during the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the start of its 2024 season, LIV Golf has reportedly extended most of its broadcast team through 2025.

Per the Sports Business Journal, play-by-play announcer Arlo White, analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz, and reporters Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng have all re-upped with LIV for another two seasons.

However, not everyone is coming back in 2024. Troy Mullins won’t return after failing to agree to a new deal with LIV. He’ll be replaced by Rachel Drummond, who will report from the driving range and during LIV’s new pre and post-game show, Club 54. The show will be hosted by another new addition, Christian Crosby.

Additionally, lead director Steve Beim, who worked for Fox during the network’s U.S. Open coverage and Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Match series, left LIV during the offseason. No one new will be brought in to replace Beim, with LIV using internal options to replace his work.

Broadcast plans for LIV remain unchanged from last year. The second and third rounds of each event will air on The CW, the second year of a multi-year deal signed a year ago. Despite reported interest in the first round in October, no agreement has been reached yet. LIV Chief Media Officer Will Staeger said the company is in “discussions on some innovative distribution expansions” for the first round, which could be implemented in the middle of the 2024 season. Until then, the first round of events will only be available on The CW app or LIV Golf Plus.

