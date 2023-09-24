Golfer Lexi Thompson bats a question down about an errant shot. Credit: NLU

The Solheim Cup gained attention this weekend, but unfortunately for golfer Lexi Thompson, it wasn’t for good reason. Thompson grabbed headlines after she batted down a question following a brutal end to the competition for her.

Thompson shanked a shot in the Solheim Cup that went flying. Golf Digest’s Stephen Hennessey captured video of the errant shot, which sailed over near her teammate, the caddies, and nearly drilled the cameraman.

Lexi almost took out her teammate, their caddies and even the cameraman with this shank ? pic.twitter.com/EW72Cma9Z8 — Stephen Hennessey (@S_HennesseyGD) September 22, 2023

After the deflating ending to the day of competition, Thompson took to the podium. But while she was there, things got testy. Lexi shot a question down about the errant shot and appeared offended by the question itself.

“I don’t need to comment on that,” Thompson said. After a reporter asked her to clarify, she said, “I don’t need to comment on the chip. It was a bad lie, and I didn’t hit a good chip. But it was pretty much impossible.”

Confounding answer from Lexi and subsequent reaction from the US side. It was one of the pivotal moments of the entire day and somehow that's off limits? pic.twitter.com/9std3LFlmN — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) September 23, 2023

Thompson’s reaction drew significant criticism, including from Tron Carter, who posted the video. “Confounding answer from Lexi and subsequent reaction from the US side. It was one of the pivotal moments of the entire day and somehow that’s off limits?” Carter asked.

Carter and then later Gary Williams noted that Thompson has a history of form issues and meltdowns on the course as well. That makes the situation a bit worse for wear

She’s had some historically dubious meltdowns and that was the biggest momentum shift moment of the day. An obligatory question. It was THE question. — Gary Williams (@Garywilliams1Up) September 23, 2023

A tough look for sure for Thompson after a rough day on the links. While it’s easy to understand that it was a really tough moment for her on the course, it’s difficult to think there couldn’t have been an easier approach.

[Tron Carter]