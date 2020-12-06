GolfBy Sean Keeley on

Peter Alliss made a name for himself as a golfer, winning 21 tournaments (including three British PGA Championships) and competing in eight Ryder Cups. However, it was his career as a broadcaster and TV presenter that most golf fans will remember him for. The longtime BBC golf commentator has died at the age of 89.

According to a statement from his family, “Peter’s death was unexpected but peaceful.” No cause of death was provided. “Peter was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and his family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Alliss debuted as a BBC golf commentator in 1961 covering the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. He would become the BBC’s chief golf commentator in 1978 once he had officially retired from the sport. He continued to cover the sport he loved up until his death and had planned to continue calling tournaments in 2021.

“His inimitable tone, humour, and command of the microphone will be sorely missed. His often legendary commentaries will be long remembered,” said a BBC statement. 

Thanks to a soothing, deep voice and a true passion for the sport, Golf Digest once called Alliss “the greatest golf commentator ever.”

Alliss was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

The tributes for Alliss rolled in as soon as news of his passing had been announced, from fellow broadcasters to golfers and many others for him he was the soundtrack of their golf-watching experience.

[BBC]

About Sean Keeley

A graduate of Syracuse University, Sean Keeley is the creator of the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and author of 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse related things for SB Nation, Curbed, Neighborhoods.com, and many other outlets. He currently lives in Chicago.

View all posts by Sean Keeley