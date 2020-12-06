Peter Alliss made a name for himself as a golfer, winning 21 tournaments (including three British PGA Championships) and competing in eight Ryder Cups. However, it was his career as a broadcaster and TV presenter that most golf fans will remember him for. The longtime BBC golf commentator has died at the age of 89.

According to a statement from his family, “Peter’s death was unexpected but peaceful.” No cause of death was provided. “Peter was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and his family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Alliss debuted as a BBC golf commentator in 1961 covering the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. He would become the BBC’s chief golf commentator in 1978 once he had officially retired from the sport. He continued to cover the sport he loved up until his death and had planned to continue calling tournaments in 2021.

“His inimitable tone, humour, and command of the microphone will be sorely missed. His often legendary commentaries will be long remembered,” said a BBC statement.

Thanks to a soothing, deep voice and a true passion for the sport, Golf Digest once called Alliss “the greatest golf commentator ever.”

Alliss was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

The tributes for Alliss rolled in as soon as news of his passing had been announced, from fellow broadcasters to golfers and many others for him he was the soundtrack of their golf-watching experience.

Very sad to hear about Peter Alliss.

A few years ago I asked him to record a message for a friend’s wedding.

He said ‘of course’ & did this… first take.

That is @KenBrownGolf cackling in the background.

He was a master of words & loved by many.

He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/imwyZeELYk — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 6, 2020

Sad to hear of Peter Alliss's death The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 6, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear that Peter Alliss has passed away. A wonderfully witty and truly brilliant commentator. Golf will never be the same. #RIPPeter — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020

Saddened by the news that we lost our friend Peter Alliss last night. Wonderful, witty, warm and whimsical .. we called him the great man..and he was. Forever grateful for the time spent w him and the many smiles we shared. Prayers to his wife Jackie, family and friends. — MikeTirico (@miketirico) December 6, 2020

Peter Alliss sadly just passed away and I wanted to say how appreciative I am for the joy and entertainment he brought to so many people. His HofF speech is the best I’ve heard and I say “runker baker” every time I’m in Europe (he messed up once and I can’t forget it ?) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 6, 2020

[BBC]