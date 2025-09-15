Photo Credit: Dan Patrick Show/YouTube.

Kevin Van Valkenburg announced on Sunday night that starting on Monday morning, he’ll be the director of content for Fried Egg Golf.

Van Valkenburg, who was the editorial director at No Laying Up from early 2023 until his departure in July, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of posts.

He also explained what his new role will be.

“Hello friends. Bit of a Sunday night news dump here, but I have some (ahem) personal news: I’m joining @fried_egg_golf starting tomorrow as the company’s Director of Content. I’m absolutely elated.

“I’m super grateful to everyone who reached out to me and offered support and encouragement the last few months, vowing to follow my work wherever I ended up next. (Please follow through!) @AndyTFE and @BrendanPorath are two people I’ve admired and appreciated for a long time.

“I’m in awe of what they’ve built, and pumped to be a part of the next chapter of TFE. The company’s collaborative spirit is infectious. We’re going to tell some stories, both in writing and in podcasts, and we’re going to have a lot of laughs.”

Fried Egg Golf replied to Van Valkenburg, sharing the excitement for his arrival while also teasing his first piece for them.

In addition to his time at No Laying Up, Van Valkenburg previously wrote for ESPN and The Baltimore Sun.