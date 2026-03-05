Credit: Handout Photo/ Megan Briggs//TGL Golf via Imagn Images

Kevin Kisner better have a good secretary, because his calendar is getting awfully full these days.

The PGA Tour golfer who competed in 17 events last season while also debuting as the lead analyst for NBC Sports’ golf coverage is adding a new job to his resume. Earlier this week, Fore Play, the popular golf vertical at Barstool Sports, announced that Kisner would be joining the team consisting of Samuel Riggs, Frankie Borrelli, and Trent Ryan.

Introducing our newest addition pic.twitter.com/ld8EEaR4xE — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) March 5, 2026

In addition to his jobs at NBC and Barstool, and his occasional appearances on the PGA Tour, Kisner also plays for Tiger Woods’ TGL team Jupiter Links.

Last year, Kisner served as the lead booth analyst for NBC golf coverage alongside Dan Hicks, calling the first two major championships of his career, the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and the Ryder Cup. His first season was met with generally positive remarks from fans, many of whom found his easygoing nature a fit for NBC.

Kisner has always been a fan-favorite on tour, and that reputation has only grown with his on-screen antics at TGL.

Fore Play describes itself as “golf coverage by the common golfer, for the common golfer,” and even though Kisner brings four career PGA Tour wins with him to Barstool, he’s certainly viewed as the everyman by most golf fans. His style should fit right into the Fore Play ethos.

It’s unclear exactly what Kisner’s role at Fore Play will entail. One would imagine he’ll feature prominently on the podcast, but Fore Play also has popular on-course content as well, where the PGA Tour pro could be a huge asset.

Whatever the case, given Kisner’s popularity, he’s a really great pickup for Barstool Sports.