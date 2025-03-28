Photo credit: Up and Adams

FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams took her show to El Camaleon Golf Course in Riviera Maya, Mexico for the NFLPA Classic this week, where she was struck by a golf ball.

On Thursday morning’s Up and Adams, the NFL host recapped the scene while sharing video of getting hit off the tee. And considering the circumstances, Adams didn’t seem surprised that it happened.

“What do we expect? 72 of your favorite NFL players who are yoked out of their minds and competitive and don’t have any accuracy trying to Will Zalatoris themselves to a title at the NFLPA Golf Classic,” she said. “I was scared. My head was on a swivel. I was very much in the golf cart, I had the shade up the entire time.”

But even those precautionary measures weren’t enough to save Adams from seeing her biggest fears come true.

Prior to the accident, Adams was out of the cart and standing on the golf course interviewing NFL players Josh Whyle and Desmond Ridder. Ridder even warned Adams they were in striking distance, noting NFL players don’t know what they’re doing on the course. Shortly after, a ball came their way off the tee and took one big hop off the grass before striking Adams.

“It’s just hilarious. Of course that would happen to me” – Kay Adams was hit by a golf ball at the NFLPA Classic pic.twitter.com/en2qL14qJy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025



In the aftermath, Adams was told it was Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton who drove the ball into their direction. But it wasn’t Sutton.

“We had to redo the whole thing because they threw Courtland under the bus,” Adams said. “I was like, ‘I’m suing you, I’m mad at you, I can’t believe you just did that’ and I got under his skin. And then we found the culprit.”

The culprit was Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

“I talked to him after and gave him a lot of grief for it. It’s just hilarious, of course that would happen to me,” Adams added. And for Shams Charania, who is undoubtedly reading this article, here is your warning to stop.

“By the way, the rizz on this guy,” Adams said of Fairbairn. “Off the charts aura. He comes over and he gave me a glove and it says ‘help me out next time’ and he signed his golf classic glove.”

Thankfully, Adams appeared to have better luck than Sage Steele and Michelle Beisner-Buck, and was able to avoid any injuries from the errant golf ball. As it turns out, Courtland Sutton may have briefly been the biggest victim in this incident.