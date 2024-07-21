Jul 21, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Justin Rose reacts to his putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose had some loyal fans at — and around — Royal Troon during the final round of The Open Championship on Sunday. Those fans were cheering Rose on in ways that were both strikingly similar and vastly different.

It started when Cameras showed a fan with a homemade sign, reading “Go Justin Rose” with various hand-drawn pictures around the message. Viewers then saw another fan of Rose’s with a sign. This one read, “Good Luck Justin Rose.” And while the two signs had similar messages, they came from very different places.

The first fan was a young girl while the second was an adult man. That wasn’t their biggest difference. The young lady was standing on the course holding up her sign, while the man was holding his sign up while taking an afternoon swim — in the Firth of Clyde.

“Good luck to you, my friend” indeed. Justin Rose has some seriously dedicated fans.pic.twitter.com/NdMyjLp8Ir — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2024

NBC’s Mike Tirico noted that the fan was “Taking a little cold plunge in the Firth of Clyde” before wishing the fan the same message he was wishing Rose.

“Good luck to you, my friend,” Tirico added.

Rose came to prominence at this very tournament in 1998. He contended through the week and finished in a tie for fourth place. It was — and remains — the best performance at a major by an amateur since Jack Nicklaus tied for fourth at the 1961 U.S. Open (the last amateur to finish better than that was Charles Coe finished tied for second at the 1961 Masters). And while Rose didn’t win that tournament in 1998, he finished the tournament in style, holing what would be his final shot as an amateur from the rough about 50 yards away.

Rose has accomplished a lot in golf since then. That includes the 2013 U.S. Open, the 2016 Olympic Gold Medal and being on six European Ryder Cup teams. He’s clearly made an impression on a lot of fans over the last nearly three decades.

