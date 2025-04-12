Photo Credit: ESPN

Throughout his career, we’ve learned that Jordan Spieth is prone to getting frustrated on the golf course. His latest frustrating moment came on the 18th hole of the second round of the Masters on Friday afternoon.

Spieth’s tee shot on the par four hit a tree, leaving the 2015 champion more than 200 yards to the hole on his approach shot. While talking about his second shot with caddie Michael Greller, Spieth made his frustrations known.

“I’m so frustrated, man,” Spieth said.

“Alright, well get over it,” Greller replied. “Gotta get over it.”

“I mean that’s a full f*****g shot,” Spieth said before letting out a frustrated groan.

As it turned out, Spieth was right. Hitting the tree effectively turned into a one-shot penalty. Spieth opted to go conservative on his second shot, laying up short of the green. His third shot found the green but wasn’t close to the hole. From there, Spieth two-putted, finishing his day with a bogey.

The good news for Spieth is that, while he is 10 strokes behind leader Justin Rose, he is playing the weekend. A birdie on the 17th hole allowed Spieth to still make the cut — on the number — after his bogey on No. 18.