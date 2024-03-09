Mar 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth’s recent live TV stint at the Arnold Palmer Invitational offered a glimpse into his potential future as a golf analyst.

Smylie Kaufman’s Happy Hour segment on the Golf Channel/Peacock broadcast during the Arnold Palmer Invitational featured him stationed near the 16th green at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Joining him for guest appearances were Spieth and Max Homa.

Spieth, a natural from the outset, had his shining moment despite the nearly hour-long conversation. As the broadcast cut to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler attempting an eagle chip on the par-5 12th, Spieth confidently predicted the outcome.

Spieth, channeling his inner commentator with his “scaring the hole” quip, suggested Scheffler’s chip had a good chance of finding the hole.

“I’d take a chance on this one scaring the hole,” said the 30-year-old Spieth.

Scottie Scheffler chips in for eagle ?@JordanSpieth on the call ?️ pic.twitter.com/3yAlN3CYk3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2024

That it did.

Spieth’s prediction proved to be spot-on. You can audibly hear him out in the background joking that he didn’t realize it would be so easy, which only strengthens the case for him to step into the commentator’s booth more often.

“You’re 1 for 1 in making predictions,” Kaufman told Spieth.

“I’m assuming that was live? I didn’t hear anything in my ears, so that was fortunate,” added Spieth

Spieth’s brief but impactful moment at the Arnold Palmer Invitational showcased his impressive skill for reading the game. Now, we’re all clamoring for more of his insightful commentary and perhaps some more uncanny predictions in the future.

[PGA Tour on Twitter/X]