Jon Rahm and caddie Mark Hayes Jon Rahm’s caddie, Adam Hayes, had a nasty response for a fan who heckled Jon Rahm Saturday. Photo Credit: The CW Network
LIV Golf is proud of its slogan, “Golf but Louder.” It’s everywhere on the league’s branding.

Yet apparently, that slogan doesn’t always apply.

A rowdy fan yelled something at Jon Rahm just as he prepared to hit a short pitch Saturday in the LIV Golf UK event.

“You’re in (unintelligible) Raaaahmbo!” the fan yelled.

Rahm stepped away from the ball, threw up his arms and stared, clearly irritated.

A few seconds passed as Rahm waited to collect himself.

Just as he prepared to address the ball, Rahm’s caddy, Adam Hayes, yelled at the fan, “Yeah it’s gobbled up, yell louder when we’re in our f***cking backswing, you d***head!”

Fans felt no sympathy for Rahm, or Hayes, probably due to that “Golf but Louder” slogan.

