Jon Rahm’s caddie, Adam Hayes, had a nasty response for a fan who heckled Jon Rahm Saturday. Photo Credit: The CW Network

LIV Golf is proud of its slogan, “Golf but Louder.” It’s everywhere on the league’s branding.

Yet apparently, that slogan doesn’t always apply.

A rowdy fan yelled something at Jon Rahm just as he prepared to hit a short pitch Saturday in the LIV Golf UK event.

“You’re in (unintelligible) Raaaahmbo!” the fan yelled.

Rahm stepped away from the ball, threw up his arms and stared, clearly irritated.

A few seconds passed as Rahm waited to collect himself.

Just as he prepared to address the ball, Rahm’s caddy, Adam Hayes, yelled at the fan, “Yeah it’s gobbled up, yell louder when we’re in our f***cking backswing, you d***head!”

Fan: “You’re in the cabbage Raaaahmbo.” Rahm: “Hey man” Rahm: *Stares* Adam Hayes: “Yeah it’s gobbled up, yell louder when we’re in our f***cking backswing, you d***head!” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NtfhiQzvsv — Mark Fox (@ThePluggedLie) July 27, 2024

Fans felt no sympathy for Rahm, or Hayes, probably due to that “Golf but Louder” slogan.

He did sign the contract that read “golf but louder” — James Bruce 🇿🇦 (@JamesBruce131) July 27, 2024

“Golf, but louder.” Hahahaha — Oklahoma Trash Panda (@redtrashpanda__) July 27, 2024

Love Rahm but when you sign up for the Club Tournament Circuit this is what you get. #liv #pga https://t.co/iciQyszgQ4 — Jeff Adell (@seeking6) July 27, 2024

This is what happens when you choose LIV over the PGA you numbskull 😂 https://t.co/0qB9adG15b — Nick Hansen (@NickySlice2) July 27, 2024

Really seems to be enjoying himself on the Harlem Globetrotters circuit — Ron Lee (@ronlee1975) July 27, 2024

Well this is what your little league wanted. The Happy Gilmore crowd — Fairway Sports Cards (@fairwaycards) July 27, 2024

