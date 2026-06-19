Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Jon Rahm was pretty sure he had a birdie all lined up on the ninth hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Friday. Until he didn’t.

And by that point, he couldn’t help but let an f-bomb fly, one that was easily picked up by NBCSN and Peacock mics.

For context, the 2021 U.S. Open champion had missed chances to par or birdie the previous three holes, so he was understandably counting on sinking this one to help get him back on track. However, his putt just kept going straight ahead instead of veering to the left towards the hole. Rahm flipped his club in frustration and yelled “F*ck off!” as he walked away.

🎙️🔥 Jon Rahm UNLOADS after a poor putt “F—K OFF!!!!!!!” 🫨 @TrackingRahm pic.twitter.com/bHszErTrEh — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 19, 2026

Friday’s second round was a drop-off from Rahm’s first round, which he had to finish Friday morning because of Thursday nightfall. Rahm finished up his first round without shooting a single bogey. However, his second round was a disaster. He finished eight-over on the day (possibly the worst round of his professional career), which put him six-over through two days. While the second round is still ongoing as of the time of this writing, it seems unlikely he’ll make the cut for the weekend.

It’s certainly not the first f-bomb that Rahm has dropped during a match, and something tells us it probably won’t be the last.