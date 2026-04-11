Credit: CBS

While the 2026 Masters entered the third round on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club, it was day one of the coverage this year for CBS.

CBS is synonymous with Masters coverage and has televised the tournament since 1956.

The network annually does an excellent job making the Masters feel like the prestigious, historic tournament it is. And on Saturday, CBS delivered a beautiful cinematic open titled “Tradition” that featured actor John Goodman as the narrator.

“There are few things more meaningful than tradition,” Goodman began. “It’s familiar. It’s comforting. It’s generational. And few things have stood the test of time quite like the Masters.”

Here was the Masters open from CBS, narrated by John Goodman. ⛳️📺🎥 #themasters pic.twitter.com/JCysWJxqMZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2026

That CBS piece received plenty of praise from the sports media world.

CBS with a masterpiece to open Saturday at The Masters. pic.twitter.com/zabfuX256R — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) April 11, 2026

If you missed this earlier…

Incredible… https://t.co/uEWPsmAH7Y — Pete Thompson (@thePTtv40) April 11, 2026

My word. This is wonderful. And incredibly familiar ❤️ https://t.co/4wyuEcrgbO — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) April 11, 2026

Jim Nantz has also been synonymous with Masters coverage as the lead CBS voice for 40 years. And he followed the Goodman-led intro by welcoming viewers to the Masters like only he can.

“Generation to generation to generation, Augusta National remains an American treasure. A gift to the game. And now, for the 90th springtime, welcome to the Masters.” Jim Nantz welcomes CBS viewers to the Masters. ⛳️📺🎙️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/77XGFCvc32 https://t.co/NI056kTOKy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2026

“Generation to generation to generation, Augusta National remains an American treasure,” Nantz said. “A gift to the game. And now, for the 90th springtime, welcome to the Masters.”

“From the Augusta National Club, in Augusta, Georgia, CBS Sports proudly presents the Masters,” Nantz continued. “What is it about this tournament that triggers such deep emotions that you saw in that piece? For fans and players alike… It’s a balance of history and tradition. These incredible, lush conditions, and all of the beauty that’s so stunning, time and time again, through the generations. Augusta National and the Masters. Truly a tradition unlike any other.”