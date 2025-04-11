Credit: The Masters on ESPN

Friday at Augusta National means the whittling of the field for the Masters, and this year that meant the final round on the course for two-time champion Bernhard Langer. So as Langer walked off the 18th hole with his wife, Masters announcer Jim Nantz paid tribute to Langer as the final member of what Nantz called a “remarkable generation” from the 1980s and 90s.

Nantz, who has called the tournament since 1989, honored Langer in a way few others could, calling him “one of the great players in the history of this tournament.”

“The legend of Bernhard Langer, who will live forever at Augusta,” Nantz said. “And by this moment, as he exits the stage, we really say goodbye to that remarkable generation that contributed mightily to the Masters’ history. ”

“The legend of Bernhard Langer, who will live forever at Augusta… And by this moment, as he exits the stage, we really say goodbye to that remarkable generation that contributed mightily to the Masters history. ” – Jim Nantz ⛳️🎙️💚pic.twitter.com/yn0LdeEQIl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2025

Langer, along with Seve Ballesteros (who won in 1980 and 1983 before finishing second to Langer in 1985), helped usher in a generation of great European golfers at the end of the century. Other contemporaries include ESPN commentator Curtis Strange and former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. By the time Langer won his second Masters in 1993, he was effectively passing the baton to the generation of Phil Mickelson and later Tiger Woods, against whom he now competes in father/son competitions.

When he finished on 18, Langer had a chance to make the cut for the third and fourth rounds this weekend. But unfortunately, he missed it by just one stroke, marking the end to a historic 40-year run at Augusta.