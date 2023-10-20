Jim Nantz February 9, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Nantz is the voice of modern golf, a god among broadcasters, and the narrator of The Masters every year at Augusta National. He is also a resident of Monterrey, California, where on Thursday morning he treated a stranger to beautiful, broadcast-worthy commentary of his golf swing at Pebble Beach.

Nantz began the call with a 60 Minutes plug as any man would, then listed the stranger as the leader of a Pro-Am tournament before turning to the real stuff.

“That’s a good-looking golf swing,” Nantz complimented. “Oh, it’s beautiful. Right in the middle of the green. Smart play. Protecting that lead here in the final rounds.”

Nantz is a softy for Pebble Beach. He got married on the seventh hole of the course with a performance from jazz saxophonist Kenny G.

“The sentimentality that people see and hear in my commentary and sometimes ridicule, parody or just don’t like — that’s okay,” he once told the Washington Post of his love of the course.

In this case, Nantz is basically parodying himself. You have to love it.

Asked by a TikTok commenter how to get those dulcet tones laid atop their next round, the user who posted the video replied, “Gotta know a guy.”

Touché.

Nantz has a near-universal approval rating and a clear love of Pebble Beach and the sport. He’s on a short break from golf during the NFL season. Walking down the beach, sipping his coffee, why not make someone’s year (or life) by narrating a stroke or two?

