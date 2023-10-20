February 9, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Nantz is the voice of modern golf, a god among broadcasters, and the narrator of The Masters every year at Augusta National. He is also a resident of Monterrey, California, where on Thursday morning he treated a stranger to beautiful, broadcast-worthy commentary of his golf swing at Pebble Beach.

Nantz began the call with a 60 Minutes plug as any man would, then listed the stranger as the leader of a Pro-Am tournament before turning to the real stuff.

“That’s a good-looking golf swing,” Nantz complimented. “Oh, it’s beautiful. Right in the middle of the green. Smart play. Protecting that lead here in the final rounds.”

This is Jim Nantz strolling Pebble Beach (where he lives) in the morning and providing what appears to be a random stranger with the golf experience of a lifetime…

?♥️ pic.twitter.com/JLoWQafqXU — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 20, 2023

Nantz is a softy for Pebble Beach. He got married on the seventh hole of the course with a performance from jazz saxophonist Kenny G.

“The sentimentality that people see and hear in my commentary and sometimes ridicule, parody or just don’t like — that’s okay,” he once told the Washington Post of his love of the course.

In this case, Nantz is basically parodying himself. You have to love it.

Asked by a TikTok commenter how to get those dulcet tones laid atop their next round, the user who posted the video replied, “Gotta know a guy.”

Touché.

Nantz has a near-universal approval rating and a clear love of Pebble Beach and the sport. He’s on a short break from golf during the NFL season. Walking down the beach, sipping his coffee, why not make someone’s year (or life) by narrating a stroke or two?

[@jdprogolf on TikTok]