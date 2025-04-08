Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz is gearing up to call his 40th Masters Tournament this week. But more than 20 years ago, the face of CBS Sports nearly became the face of the network’s morning programming.

In a long and insightful feature written about Nantz by GOLF’s James Colgan, the lead CBS broadcaster shared a story about a difficult decision he faced earlier in his career. Already having nearly 20 years of broadcast experience under his belt at CBS, Nantz, then 44, was offered a position to anchor CBS This Morning in 2004.

It was one of the most difficult decisions of his life to that point. But the decision became all the more impactful in Nantz’s story because of a discussion he had with Arnold Palmer about his choice a few weeks later.

Arnold Palmer was a confidante of Jim Nantz and wanted to know the reasoning behind his decision. Per Colgan:

It’d been a painstaking negotiation, and the job had promised to redefine Nantz’s career and schedule, but Nantz found he couldn’t accept. “I couldn’t give up on the childhood dream,” Nantz said. “I just couldn’t.” The decision was hard, but more than that, it was lonely. It was the first major life development that hadn’t included Nantz’s dad. Palmer stopped him. “You don’t understand,” Palmer told Nantz. “Your father helped you make that decision. You were listening to him.” Arnie stuck a finger in Nantz’s chest. “He was right there, in your heart, the whole time.”

It was a story that proved so important for Nantz that he would tell it in 2016 at Palmer’s funeral.

“It’s gonna hurt when he’s not there to pick up the phone. It’s gonna hurt when he’s not there on the first tee when that springtime tradition rolls around,” Nantz said. He placed a palm over his heart. “But I hope you’ll always remember: He’s right here.”

No doubt, Nantz’s entire legacy would be different had he decided to take that job over two decades ago. But, as much as he toiled over the decision at the time, it’s clear that in his heart, the decision was easy. Nantz is a sports nut. More specifically, a golf nut. How could Nantz, a college golfer at Houston and historian of the game, give up the week-to-week coverage of the sport he loves?

Luckily for golf fans, or anyone who has enjoyed Jim Nantz’s coverage of a multitude of other sports throughout his 40-year career, he followed his heart. And the sports world is better for it.