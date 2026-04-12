Credit: CBS

Rory McIlroy, long one of the top golfers in the world, finally secured his first green jacket and snapped a 10-year major title drought by winning the Masters in 2025. And now, the reigning champion has gone back-to-back.

McIlroy held off a late push by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler over the weekend to come away with the 2026 Masters Tournament title.

The 36-year-old shot 12-under par in the tournament, just ahead of an 11-under effort by Scheffler. McIlroy joins Scheffler (2022, 2024) as a two-time Masters champion, and he becomes just the fourth repeat champion in Masters history, joining Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90), and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

Jim Nantz and CBS met the moment for McIlroy’s first Masters title in 2025, and they delivered again this time around.

“And here we go,” Nantz, the longtime Masters voice, said on the CBS broadcast as McIlroy set up for a tap-in putt at the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club. “His year again.”

“Rory is a rare repeat winner at Augusta!”

“Rory is a rare repeat winner at Augusta!” – Jim Nantz ⛳️🏆🏆🎙️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/habEYaXhSo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2026

Hugs all around for the family. Rory McIlroy is a two-time Masters Champion. pic.twitter.com/ZOkBW05YKV — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 12, 2026

Once again, Rory McIlroy takes the walk of a Masters Champion. pic.twitter.com/xDuSuG4YEO — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 12, 2026

“How sweet is it that Rosie and Gerry get to see it in person this year.” – Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/5F2I83H2sn — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 12, 2026

Compare that to Nantz’s call on McIlroy’s title-sealing putt last year.

“The long journey is over! McIlroy has his masterpiece!” Nantz exclaimed in 2025.

“THE LONG JOURNEY IS OVER! MCILROY HAS HIS MASTERPIECE!” Jim Nantz with the CBS call of Rory McIlroy winning the Masters. ⛳️🏆🎙️ #themasters pic.twitter.com/UnphlFKXbq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2025

McIlroy took a six-shot lead into the weekend, and while things got tight on Saturday and Sunday, he found a way to get it done again. And as Nantz said, McIlroy is now in rare territory for the most prestigious tournament in golf.