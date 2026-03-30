Credit: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters via Imagn Images

Don’t ask Jim Nantz, the voice of the Masters, to give you too much insight into Bryson DeChambeau’s current golf game.

DeChambeau was one of the biggest names in professional golf when he spurned the PGA Tour for a lucrative deal with LIV Golf in 2022. While he still performs extremely well at majors, winning the 2024 U.S. Open and finishing second in the 2025 PGA Championship, most of his golfing happens on a tour that doesn’t exactly draw many eyeballs.

That includes Nantz’s.

On Monday’s CBS Sports 2026 Masters preview press call, the longtime golf announcer was asked to talk about which golfers might be considered contenders for the tournament this year, admitting in the process that he’s only watched DeChambeau on YouTube.

“I think if you had to pick one guy, [Scottie Scheffler] would be the guy, and probably right behind him would be Bryson. Just given his recent track record,” said Nantz. “I have to confess, I have not seen Bryson hit a single shot this year. I have not seen him, so for me to say what his form looks like, all I can go off is the YouTube videos I’ve watched with my son. That’s all I’ve seen. Busy doing our own coverage, so I haven’t seen him play. But I know his desire to win there. I know Bryson quite well through the years, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him in a Green Jacket one day.”

The comment drew strong rebukes from LIV fans, who see it as proof that the “mainstream media” is overlooking the tour. To be fair, so is almost everyone else, especially as some of that tour’s top names jump ship to return to the PGA Tour.

If anything, it speaks to the fractured nature of professional golf right now. That someone so involved as Nantz isn’t paying attention to what one of the best players in the world is doing all season long means he’s probably not alone, and that’s a bad thing.

Good news for Nantz, he’ll get to see plenty of DeChambeau when the 2026 Masters gets going on April 9.