Jason Kelce is closing out TGL’s regular season from the broadcast booth.

ESPN opens March with three consecutive days of marquee golf programming, beginning Sunday with the final round of the Cognizant Classic on the ESPN App, before TGL’s three-match regular-season finale takes over Sunday through Tuesday on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN App. Kelce will serve as a special guest commentator for the entire TGL run, confirmed on this week’s New Heights podcast after his brother, Travis, asked if he could join him at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

ESPN tees off March with 3 consecutive days of marquee golf action ⛳️ Sun | Final Round of the Cognizant Classic | ESPN App

“We are doing a little,” Jason said. “I’m doing TGL. Thankfully, it’s a part of ESPN, so I get to go down there and work.”

The assignment is the latest in a string of one-off deployments ESPN has found for Kelce since he opted against a second season of They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce in January. That decision came from Kelce himself, who wanted to explore other opportunities rather than commit to another weekly format. The network responded by identifying individual events where his presence adds something, including the NHL Stadium Series in Tampa last month, where he worked from ice level at Raymond James Stadium as a special correspondent during the Bruins-Lightning outdoor game, and now TGL.

It’s also a meaningful moment for the league itself. As Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner wrote this week, TGL has navigated its second season without the sophomore slump that has claimed newer leagues like the UFL and Unrivaled, averaging 508,000 viewers per match through the first eight matches — a tick ahead of its 2025 season-long average of 498,000. The league heads into its final three regular-season matches with a two-year media rights deal with ESPN expiring at season’s end, and a genuine audience that has bought into what Woods and Rory McIlroy built.

The finale features three matches worth watching. Woods’ Jupiter Links opens against McIlroy’s Boston Common on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN — the first Sunday night match in league history — before Los Angeles takes on New York on Monday at 7 p.m. and Jupiter Links closes the regular season against The Bay Golf Club on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Travis Kelce, for what it’s worth, will reportedly be in attendance as well.