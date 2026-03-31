Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce is keeping himself busy during the NFL offseason. And no, it’s not because he’s helping his brother plan a wedding.

Kelce has become a fixture as a drop-in analyst on a number of different sports broadcasts since NFL season came to a close in February. The former Philadelphia Eagles center went on a content spree with his wife, Kylie Kelce, during the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. After returning home, Kelce popped into TGL and served as a guest commentator during the regular-season finale. And now, he’s continuing that golf flare.

According to a report by David Rumsey of Front Office Sports, Jason Kelce will serve as an on-course reporter during the Masters Par 3 Contest next Wednesday.

News: Jason Kelce’s golf broadcasting debut at TGL earlier this month went so well that ESPN is sending him to Augusta National next week. Kelce will serve as an on-course reporter during The Masters Par 3 Contest, conducting interviews with players and their families. pic.twitter.com/2n7f1uQTZR — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) March 31, 2026

Per Rumsey, Kelce will conduct interviews with players and their families throughout the broadcast.

It’s fair to say the news drew mixed reactions, at best, from some in the online golf community.

Awful Announcing reported in January that, in lieu of running back a second season of his late-night show, Kelce would pursue other opportunities at ESPN during the offseason. It appears that TGL and the Masters Par 3 Contest would both fall under that umbrella.

As with any boisterous personality like Kelce, there is always a risk of overexposure. While the Masters Par 3 Contest is not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, there is a subset of core golf fans that will cry foul when any aspect of their beloved Masters Tournament week changes.

In all likelihood, Kelce will do a handful of interviews throughout the telecast, they’ll be generally uplifting and well-received, and we’ll all move on and forget it ever happened. It’s not like ESPN is putting him in Butler Cabin with Scott Van Pelt for first and second round coverage. This will be okay, everybody, we promise.