Jack Nicklaus speaks to media prior to the start of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on May 27, 2025. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golfers talking, or not talking, to the media after rounds has been a major talking point during the 2025 PGA Tour season. On Tuesday, Jack Nicklaus offered his thoughts on it.

Citing Rory McIlroy not talking to the media at the PGA Championship, a reporter asked Nicklaus, “Do you feel stars have a responsibility to talk to the media, which is a vessel to the fans?”

Nicklaus started by making it clear that he would only talk for himself. He then discussed why he feels it’s important to talk to reporters.

“Whether I played well or whether I played poorly, if you still want to talk to me, I’ll talk to you. And I always have.” Jack Nicklaus gives his thoughts on if star players have a responsibility to speak to the media. pic.twitter.com/jHdDS4mNeF — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 27, 2025

“I’ve always felt that you guys have a job to do, and gals,” Nicklaus said. “And for you to do your job, you need to talk to me. And whether I played well or whether I played poorly, if you still want to talk to me, I’ll talk to you. And I always have.”

During the week of the Masters, McIlroy discussed his decision to skip some media sessions earlier in the season and opted against talking to media after the first round. He did, however, talk to the media after winning on Sunday. At the PGA Championship, Amanda Balionis of CBS thanked Bryson DeChambeau for doing an interview.