Credit: Saratoga Goose on X

The Masters began Thursday morning with one of the great traditions in sports, the ceremonial first tee shots from living legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson.

Nobody honors the history of their sport quite like the Masters and the presence of Nicklaus, Palmer, and Watson hitting the opening drives of the tournament is everything that Augusta National is about.

To open the 2026 Masters, the tee shots were a reminder that these legendary golfers are aging just like the rest of us, though. As the 86 year-old Jack Nicklaus stepped up to the ball, he warned the patrons in attendance to “watch out.” He then hooked his drive well left of the fairway, giving a sheepish laugh and jokingly yelling down to anyone who might have been in the way of the wayward drive.

Turn the volume up! Jack Nicklaus got a special visitor (spoiler alert: a goose) during his honorary tee shot. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/TTmNYixnkl — Spa Infield Goose (@SaratogaGoose) April 9, 2026

In the press conference afterwards, Nicklaus talked about his health, saying that he recently had carpel tunnel surgery and had only played golf a couple times in the last year. He then showed some grace, humility, and humor in saying how many more years he will take part in the Masters opening ceremony.

“I hope to be able to do it as long as I can not kill anybody.” Jack Nicklaus still plans on being an honorary starter at the Masters. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Obl8ejx6Yw — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 9, 2026

“I was worried about being able to hold onto the golf club and hurt somebody. That was my issue today. I was fortunate that I got it over somebody’s head. I didn’t hit it very well but I got it over their heads and didn’t hurt anybody. As long as I can still hit a golf ball and do it. I played once this year, I played in February. I played once last year. I don’t really play golf anymore. But it’s such a nice ceremony, it’s a real honor to be invited,” Nicklaus said.

“I hope to be able to do it as long as I can not kill anybody.”

There’s only a finite number of golf shots left to see the greatest of all-time in action so we should all cherish however many tee shots Jack Nicklaus wants to hit at the Masters. And who is he kidding, if he did hit someone in the gallery with his tee shot it would probably be one of the most memorable moments of their life. Who wouldn’t want to go home and tell all their friends and family that Jack Nicklaus hit them with a tee shot? Assuming they survive, of course.