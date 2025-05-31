Photo credit: Golf Channel

Jack Nicklaus understands that addressing the media is simply a part of the responsibilities of being a PGA Tour golfer. But during Round 2 of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, the tournament he hosts annually, he passionately explained why he believes there is a time and a place to interview golfers.

Ben Griffin finished the first round of the tournament in a solo lead at Muirfield Village after a -7 round on Thursday, continuing what has been an incredible stretch of play for him as of late.

Last week, Griffin outdueled everyone at the Charles Schwab Classic, a field of players including Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, amongst others, en route to his first victory individually on the PGA Tour.

While Griffin had been playing at a world-class level over the past couple of weeks, he was in the midst of a rather unexceptional second on Friday when the Golf Channel broadcast team decided to do a mid-round interview with him as he left the tee box on the par-four 17th hole.

Naturally, Griffin’s victory, along with the fact that he clearly didn’t have his best stuff on the course on Friday, was the main topic of discussion for Golf Channel on-course reporter Rex Hoggard in his conversation with Griffin.

Moments later, Jack Nicklaus, who joined the Golf Channel broadcast team momentarily, made it a point to say how much he hated the idea of interviewing players during their round, explaining how even innocent questions can throw players off their game.

“I can’t stand that, the interview on the golf course,” said Nicklaus. “Can’t stand that. Let me tell you how I think. Seriously, this is a guy that is leading the golf tournament. He is sitting on the edge of the rough, very difficult shot on a very difficult hole. And you are talking to him about stuff that totally takes his mind off what he is doing. How do you think (Ben) Hogan would respond to that question? You would not have any teeth left if you did. He would hit you right in the face with it.”

Nothing Hoggard asked Griffin was anything that was out of bounds by any means, more just wondering how he is feeling in terms of his energy after his win last week. But still, it’s likely something that Griffin, or any golfer on the PGA Tour, would rather discuss after his round if possible.

On one hand, it makes total sense for Golf Channel, or any other network, to want to give viewers a chance to get more familiar with players, particularly those who just won.

But on the other hand, mid-round interviews largely take away from networks covering shots from other players on the course at the time. Not to mention the fact that there is a fair argument that it is perhaps a little unfair for Griffin to have to deal with take part in an interview in the middle of his round.

Interestingly, Nicklaus actually has a completely different opinion when it comes to post-round interviews. During a press conference earlier this week ahead of the event, he explained that he always took part in post-round interviews because he understood that reporters have a job to do, just like he does as a golfer.

“I’ve always felt that you guys have a job to do, and gals,” Nicklaus said. “And for you to do your job, you need to talk to me. Whether I played well or whether I played poorly, if you still want to talk to me, I’ll talk to you. And I always have.”