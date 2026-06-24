Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One year after ESPN’s lead NFL insider Adam Schefter made his golf broadcasting debut, his rival-turned-colleague Ian Rapoport is getting the same opportunity.

Rapoport will join PGA Tour Live as an on-course reporter during Thursday’s first-round coverage of the Travelers Championship, ESPN announced on Wednesday. The NFL Network insider will lead a multi-hole walk and talk with the featured group including Russell Henley and Cameron Young starting at 11:15 a.m. ET.

It’s not the first time Rapoport has followed in Schefter’s footsteps, having taken a similar role to Schefty at NFL Network after Schefter departed for ESPN. But few could’ve predicted Rapoport would mirror Schefter’s foray into golf broadcasting.

Luckily for Rapoport, on-course expertise isn’t necessarily a requirement in golf broadcasting. While most of the top on-course golf broadcasters are former players or caddies, there are plenty of reporters that are known for their expertise in other sports. Former college basketball stars Jordan Cornette and Dalen Cuff, for instance, both currently contribute coverage to Golf Channel.

The only thing left for Rapoport to do is outperform his new colleague. Last year, Schefter brilliantly compared top golfers to NFL quarterbacks. Scottie Scheffler was Patrick Mahomes. Tommy Fleetwood was Dak Prescott.

BREAKING NEWS: @AdamSchefter makes debut as golf reporter @TravelersChamp. 📺 PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/P8o4cuDoN7 — PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) June 19, 2025

Rapoport will have to bring his A-game to outdo that analysis.