Mandatory Credit: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports

Augusta National Golf Club typically requires decorum, lest you risk being shown the exit gates. That is, unless you’re one of the players invited to compete for a green jacket. Then, anything goes.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas showed that during his Thursday opening round. Teeing off on the par-5 eighth hole, the 31-year-old let his frustrations get the best of him, and everyone watching at home could hear loud and clear.

“God, I didn’t quite catch it. Go!” Thomas could be heard begging his ball to carry a bit further while in flight. But he didn’t mince words once it landed in the fairway bunker.

“F***in’ heeled it, god dammit!”

Thomas is far from the only golfer to curse at his or her golf ball after it ends up in a sand trap. But it’s rare for that type of language to get through on a broadcast, especially at the Masters!

As one would expect, the green jackets at Augusta National have taken measures to ensure our virgin ears are safe from expletives. Justin Thomas’ tee shot on eight has been scrubbed from the Masters website, where fans can watch every shot from every golfer if they please.

Thank the lord that someone is thinking of the children!