Things are getting tense at the Ryder Cup, and Rory McIlroy is squarely in the middle of the fire.

The Ryder Cup is unlike any other atmosphere in golf. While fans are traditionally very polite and courteous towards golfers of all kinds at tournaments, it’s not the same when it’s the USA vs Europe. The road team is subject to jeers and taunts from the crowd. But when it came to Saturday morning’s foursomes action, it was the grand slam champion that had the last laugh.

McIlroy and partner Tommy Fleetwood were looking to close out their second victory over the American pairing of Harris English and Collin Morikawa in two days. And while lining up his approach shot on the 16th hole, McIlroy stepped away from the ball with fans making noise in the background. And he had a simple message for them.

“Shut the f— up.”

Unfortunately, fans watching the American feed on NBC couldn’t really make out what Rory McIlroy said over the talking of Nick Faldo and company (a common occurrence in NBC’s widely panned coverage). However, the Sky Sports feed captured Rory’s comments in crystal clear fashion.

But what came next was an even bigger statement from the reigning Masters champion. After all the commotion, he then knocked it stiff on his approach shot, putting the icing on the cake in a 3&2 match victory.

Nothing is going right for the American team at the Ryder Cup. The team selections and strategy from captain Keegan Bradley have been questioned. The crowd attempting to manufacture chants has been laughed at. The coverage on NBC has been nothing but commercials. And to top it all off, Europe is currently blowing out Team USA in an event where the Americans entered as favorites.