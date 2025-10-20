Credit: Good Good Golf

As Good Good Golf’s influence within the sport continues to grow, the entertainment brand is getting its own PGA Tour event.

On Monday morning, the popular golf YouTube channel announced that it will serve as the title sponsor of the Good Good Championship, which will debut next year. The event will take place at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas, during the week of Nov. 9-15, featuring a field of 120 players and 500 FedExCup points being awarded to the winner.

“The PGA TOUR is proud to return to the great city of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedExCup Fall,” PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis said in a release. “We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA TOUR further connects and engages with our game’s younger fans.”

Added Good Good founder Matt Kendrick: “This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf. We couldn’t ask for better partners in the PGA TOUR and Omni Hotels & Resorts, who not only appreciate our ethos but embrace it.”

We officially have our own @PGATOUR event, the Good Good Championship! Coming to you November 26th 2026: Austin, TX Stay tuned on @GoodGoodChamp pic.twitter.com/yHwZnBfw42 — Good Good Golf (@goodgood_golf) October 20, 2025

As far as distribution, the Good Good Championship will air on the Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Sirius XM and the World Feed. A release notes that this marks the start of a” multi-year agreement” between Good Good Golf and the PGA Tour.

Following its inception in 2020, Good Good Golf has quickly established itself as one of the sport’s fastest growing and most popular brands, particularly among younger demographics. And that success now includes its own PGA Tour event, which possesses the potential to be mutually beneficial to both parties.