In one of the most feel-good sports media stories in recent memory, Golf Channel host Shane Bacon was reunited with his lost golf clubs thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Bacon, in Scotland for this week’s Open Championship at St. Andrews, had been without his golf clubs since making the trek across the Atlantic, with his airline claiming to not have any idea where they were located.

But Tuesday brought good news, as a Twitter follower aware of the situation spotted them at the Edinburgh airport.

From there, Bacon placed an appeal for anyone passing through to pick them up, an appeal that was answered by one very helpful Twitter stranger:

In one of the rare examples of Twitter serving a wholesome, good purpose, Steff reunited Shane with his sticks this evening:

That photograph is now Shane’s Twitter avatar, as it very well should be. Bacon summed up the events accordingly:

What a world, and what a story. Let’s hope they make it back across the Atlantic with much less issue whenever Shane makes his return trip.

[image via @GinniMonro/@ShaneBacon on Twitter]

