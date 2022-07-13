In one of the most feel-good sports media stories in recent memory, Golf Channel host Shane Bacon was reunited with his lost golf clubs thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Bacon, in Scotland for this week’s Open Championship at St. Andrews, had been without his golf clubs since making the trek across the Atlantic, with his airline claiming to not have any idea where they were located.

No word – still lost – but rumor is they are in the country of Scotland – I just hope they understand they are still loved by their owner and that I haven't stopped thinking about them for days. https://t.co/nS790oqAFB — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 12, 2022

But Tuesday brought good news, as a Twitter follower aware of the situation spotted them at the Edinburgh airport.

MY CLUBS! THERE THEY ARE!! WHERE IS THIS?!! https://t.co/hSnNlP9E6X — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 12, 2022

Im legit laughing outloud right now that a person on Twitter that doesn’t even have an avatar found my golf bag faster than the actual f-ing airline that lost them. Traveling is a hoot! — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 12, 2022

From there, Bacon placed an appeal for anyone passing through to pick them up, an appeal that was answered by one very helpful Twitter stranger:

I've got them. Picked up at arrivals at Edinburgh Airport a couple of hours ago. Have messaged you on insta – we are close to St Andrews — Steff (@stffph) July 12, 2022

In one of the rare examples of Twitter serving a wholesome, good purpose, Steff reunited Shane with his sticks this evening:

That photograph is now Shane’s Twitter avatar, as it very well should be. Bacon summed up the events accordingly:

So to recap: Airline lost my clubs Told me they located them Then …nothing Random person tweets a pic of golf bags, one happened to be mine I asked anyone (literally, anyone!) to grab them and bring them to St. Andrews@stffph aka the best human ever pulled off the miracle — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 12, 2022

What a world, and what a story. Let’s hope they make it back across the Atlantic with much less issue whenever Shane makes his return trip.

[image via @GinniMonro/@ShaneBacon on Twitter]