Caitlin Clark in WNBA preseason action. (Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports.)

Everyone is trying to take advantage of Caitlin Clark’s incredible popularity. Even… the Golf Channel? Yes, even the Golf Channel.

While Caitlin Clark is one of the world’s best basketball players, she also has another athletics passion in golf. And in case you were wondering, yes, she’s pretty good at that sport too.

Next Clark will make an appearance on the links at The Annika, a pro-am event hosted by golfing legend Annika Sorenstam. On Wednesday she will play in the pro-am exhibition at the event where she will be paired with LPGA superstar Nelly Korda for the front nine and Sorenstam herself for the back nine.

And Golf Channel will be there to provide coverage.

According to Sports Business Journal, Clark will be featured on Golf Channel and LPGA social media handles. It will start early in the morning with the LPGA live streaming Clark’s warmup. Their socials will also feature a mid-round walk and talk interview that have proven very popular in televised golf. Golf Channel will provide live look-ins and highlights to Clark’s round throughout the day. Their Golf Today program will start 90 minutes early at 10 a.m. ET to provide ongoing coverage.

Clark tees off at 7 a.m. ET in the early morning hours. Pro-am rounds are not quick so Golf Channel should be able to provide some live coverage. But it also begs the question… why not just televise the entire round? Odds are that will get a lot more viewers and interest than whatever Golf Channel is planning to run in that timeslot anyways.

We all know golf ratings have taken a hit this year with the ongoing LIV-PGA split (which may be coming to an end soon), so why not take massive advantage of the biggest ratings sensation for their sport than Tiger Woods? If anything, give Caitlin Clark her own show on the network and at least match what Unrivaled is offering for her offseason plans.

