“I’m coming to the end of my time,” said Rankin, who turns 77 next February. “I’m not going to do a Brett Favre andretire about four times. I am seriously slowing down. I don’t know how much their will be after this, at some point I will see you next year.”

It should be clear that Rankin is still very sharp in the booth. Her work during the Solheim Cup this summer demonstrated that. Few golf analysts working today manage to do what Rankin does seemingly effortlessly, offering appropriate context and information with perfect timing. It was a notable contrast for me as a viewer from the more cliched outings that happen with lead analysts on men’s tour coverage.

Judy Rankin was way more informative and entertaining than Azinger has been all year. — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) September 6, 2021

As to which events will mark her swan song, Rankin’s producer suggested that was still up in the air.

In working on Rankin’s scheduled for next year, her Golf Channel producer, Beth Hutter, appreciates the gravity of the moment as the pioneering broadcaster steps down. “I don’t think many people realize she was one of the first females to ever work in men’s golf. We see Dottie, we see Amanda [Blumenherst], we see Kelly Tilghman, but Judy was the first. Back then, that had to have been hard.”