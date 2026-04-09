Credit: © Katie Goodale-Imagn Images, Anna Jackson

90-year-old golf legend Gary Player made things uncomfortable with a remark about Sky Sports’ Anna Jackson before an interview during Wednesday’s Par 3 event at The Masters.

Sky Sports Golf presenter Anna Jackson was setting up for an on-camera interview with Player on Wednesday, starting to say “I’m here with the one…” before Player interrupted her, turned to the cameraperson, and said, “How are you guys? No wonder you’re smiling, working with this good-looking chick, eh…”

A real pro, Jackson kept her composure in the face of the unwanted, creepy comment and powered through.

“Okay, well, Mr. Player, what an introduction that is… you’re obviously one-third of the great honorary starters come Thursday morning. Here you are back at the Par 3, you look so good, you’re playing some good golf, how are you feeling?”

“Well, I’m 90 years old, and I’m still shooting par,” responded the three-time Masters champion. “I’ve had three birdies already — it’s a thrill for me. I’ve been coming here 68 times, back to when one of my heroes, President Eisenhower, was here.”

Player’s remark elicited groans and admonishments from some on social media, while others excused him for his age and various other “what, a man can’t tell a woman she’s beautiful anymore!?!” reasons.

Jackson has held various golf broadcasting roles, working for Sky Sports, NBC, and Golf Channel.

Player will be one of three honorary starters for the 2026 Masters, alongside record 18-time major winner and six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and eight-time major winner and two-time Masters champion Tom Watson.