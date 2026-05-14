Credit: PGA Tour

Garrick Higgo may have suffered a two-stroke penalty, but he also may have just made himself the most relatable golfer ever.

Every so often, we watch a pro golfer shank one off the tee or meltdown with a four-putt on the green and feel a little better about ourselves. But Higgo found a new way to be relatable by showing up late to his tee time. Most of us have been late to a tee time before, but most of us are not professional golfers. Garrick Higgo is that rare breed of being most of, and a professional golfer.

Higgo was late for his opening round tee time of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. As he stepped onto the first tee and received his scorecard from an official, Higgo also received a two-shot penalty for being late. A penalty Higgo desperately attempted to excuse after his opening round.

Garrick Higgo sat down with @MartySmithESPN after his round to explain why he was late to his 7:18 AM tee time at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/NlmkEnsWC2 — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2026

“So the rule is that if you’re one second late, you’re late. I was obviously there on time, but late, and that’s a two-shot penalty.” Higgo told ESPN’s Marty Smith. “Obviously, it’s unfortunate. I usually cut it fine. It was cold this morning, I was trying to stay as warm as possible coming off from the range.”

Higgo was on time, but late? I don’t know what that means, but it’s definitely something I tried telling my parents in high school. And Higgo tried it again while speaking to reporters during his post-round press conference.

“I was there on time, but the rule is if you’re one second late, you’re late,” Higgo told reporters. “So if you think about it, I was there on time, if you know what I mean.”

The reporter didn’t know what he meant. Because it doesn’t make any sense. So, Higgo tried again, explaining that his tee time was 7:18, and he got to the tee box before 7:19. But when the rule states that if you’re one second late, you’re late, then Higgo wasn’t on time.

Smith later asked Higgo if he agreed with the two-shot penalty for being late. Predictably, he did not agree because he was still having a hard time accepting accountability for being late to his tee time.

“Probably not,” Higgo told Smith. “I mean, one second is tough. One second is tough to define. I feel like there should be maybe a minute’s grace.”

According to the ESPN broadcast, however, Higgo stepped into the tee box at 7:19, one full minute after his scheduled tee time. But whether it was one second or one minute, it doesn’t matter. He was late. And just like all of us who have ever been late before, Higgo surely learned his lesson this time, right?

“If you know me, you know I am very casual and laid back,” Higgo said of his mindset after being late to his PGA Championship tee time. “I don’t want to be there ten minutes early.”