Photo Credit: Golfweek on YouTube

On Tuesday, the sports media world and the golf world were dealt a tragic loss. That was from the passing of longtime golf writer and former editor of Golfweek Jeff Babineau, who died at the age of 62 in his home in Florida.

The Golf Writers Association of America, which Babineau was previously president of from 2015 to 2017 and remained a secretary of until his passing, first reported on Babineau’s passing on X in a statement from current president Gary D’Amato.

“GWAA members, It’s with great sadness that I pass on the news: Jeff Babineau, our secretary, past president and a longtime GWAA member, died earlier of natural causes,” D’Amato’s statement reads. “Jeff was a superb writer and editor and was well-liked among our members and at Tour stops everywhere. He was a level-headed mentor to many of us, always quick with a smile and an encouraging word.

“Jeff cared deeply about gold journalism and about the GWAA. He covered more than 100 majors and 12 Ryder Cups and wrote eloquently about them, but more importantly, he was a caring friend. We are going to miss him deeply. I encourage you to keep Jeff’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Sad news to report … pic.twitter.com/5oRHOJzvPH — GWAA (@gwaa1946) December 10, 2024

Babineau is perhaps best known for his work at Golfweek. He began there as a writer in 1998 before transitioning to an editor role in 2008, a role he served in until 2014. From there, he went on to remain a prominent figure in the golf landscape, doing freelance work for Augusta National, the PGA Tour, and the PGA of America.

Given how much time he spent in the sports media and golf space, many of his former colleagues, peers in the golf space, and PGA Tour golfers offered tributes to Babineau on social media after hearing about his unexpected passing.

“Absolutely heartbroken to hear of golf writer Jeff Babineau’s passing. What a gem of a human being. Always smiling and upbeat when we crossed paths at majors. RIP,” wrote Ron Kroichick of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Absolutely heartbroken to hear of golf writer Jeff Babineau’s passing. What a gem of a human being. Always smiling and upbeat when we crossed paths at majors. RIP — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) December 11, 2024

“Thank You Babs for your incredible storytelling and more importantly, your kindness. The Media Center on Tour won’t be the same. Deepest condolences to The Babineau Family,” wrote Todd Lewis of NBC’s Golf Channel.

Thank You Babs for your incredible storytelling and more importantly, your kindness. The Media Center on Tour won’t be the same. Deepest condolences to The Babineau Family. https://t.co/aiYoNLTdcO — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) December 11, 2024

“Sad to hear of the passing of Jeff Babineau, a wonderful golf writer. Jeff was a big teddy bear. If you were a fellow journalist, you wanted to hang with him. If you were a player, you were comfortable with Jeff telling your story. He was the best among us,” wrote PGA Tour play-by-play voice and Golf Channel anchor Rich Lerner.

Sad to hear of the passing of Jeff Babineau, a wonderful golf writer. Jeff was a big teddy bear. If you were a fellow journalist, you wanted to hang with him. If you were a player, you were comfortable with Jeff telling your story. He was the best among us. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) December 10, 2024

“Jeff was one of the great guys in the media. Even though I didn’t have a close relationship with him as some other players and people in the golf world, I respected Jeff for his work and I’ve never heard a player say an ill word about Jeff. He was a great professional. Prayers to his family,” wrote PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel.

Jeff was one of the great guys in the media. Even though I didn’t have a close relationship with him as some other players and people in the golf world, I respected Jeff for his work and I’ve never heard a player say an ill word about Jeff. He was a great professional. Prayers to… https://t.co/h0psGqOjwM — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) December 10, 2024

Clearly, Babineau impacted countless people within the golf media space. So it is safe to say that despite his untimely passing, he will not soon be forgotten within the sport of golf.

[GWAA on X]