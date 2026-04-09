Credit: ESPN

Jason Kelce showed up at the Masters Par 3 contest and golf fans lost their minds.

Kelce is taking a unique role at ESPN where he is more everyman personality than football analyst. While that may take advantage of his humor and relatability, it also risks overexposure if he keeps showing up in places where fans really don’t expect his presence or want it to interfere with or overshadow their viewing experience.

And no viewing experience is more sacred than The Masters.

Kelce showed up at the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday as part of the Par 3 broadcast. He caddied, he hit a tee shot, and did all of the things that you would expect a celebrity influencer like Kevin Hart to do.

But influencers and football players infiltrating something as sacred as The Masters was never going to be well received by golf fans. ESPN tried to put Chris Berman in the broadcast booth for golf years ago and it was nearly met with nationwide protests.

The reactions were nearly a unanimous negative.

I’ve had enough Jason Kelce and Pat McAfee to last a lifetime. …and I’m an Eagles + WWE fan. pic.twitter.com/Oy4aATevhJ — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) April 8, 2026

ESPN should do an alternative stream where you don’t have to see Jason Kelce the entire time It would do numbers https://t.co/rdT0okxueY — Pub (@PubWanghaf) April 8, 2026

Not one normal person wants this.

Enough. https://t.co/85FrgLBHMP — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) April 8, 2026

Literally no one wants this. Stop ruining The Masters. https://t.co/e1XhBjnirw — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 9, 2026

This is an abomination for @TheMasters Yes, the Par 3 contest is for player’s FAMILIES & Patrons. Not ESPN junk. https://t.co/SqG1mUib4V — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) April 8, 2026

I’ve been saying that The Masters should be more obnoxious and tacky. https://t.co/FeJQWYBuqS — Magills (@magills_) April 8, 2026

Augusta National would’ve had him in handcuffs and tossed him off the premises immediately ten years ago #TheGamesGone https://t.co/y5wBRN6Dwk — Thomas (@SubwayTJ) April 8, 2026

We have officially crossed the rubicon when it comes to the Kelce brothers No one in their right mind asked for this https://t.co/dGW0WKJFCS — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) April 8, 2026

The biggest mistake ESPN made was making Jason do stuff outside of football IMMEDIATELY. It has to be a slow build up. He’s been terrific talking Xs and Os on New Heights but too many feel overexposed by him. All he’s doing here is being chill and people are losing their minds. https://t.co/PVntTRGqfi — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) April 8, 2026

Of course, social media reactions only tell part of the story. There may have been a decent chunk of people who were unbothered by Jason Kelce showing up. But if ESPN is going to employ him in this role, they may want to be a bit more selective in where he pops up in the sports universe.

It’s ironic because Kelce isn’t really overexposed in the way that Pat McAfee or Stephen A. Smith might be. It’s not like he’s on ESPN every day with a constant barrage of clips and takes. If you aren’t a New Heights listener or Monday Night Countdown viewer than you probably haven’t even really seen too much of him at all in the past several months.

But if there’s anyone who doesn’t want their coverage toyed with, it’s golf fans. And if there’s any event where that takes on even more importance, it’s the Masters, which has had an iron grip on preserving the sanctitude of their event for decades. ESPN can have Jason Kelce appear on hockey, TGL, even ESPN: The Ocho and it’d be totally fine. But Augusta National is a different story.