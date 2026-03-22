Credit: Gulf News

Ewen Murray, a longtime golf commentator for Sky Sports, says he’s winding down his broadcasting career, in no small part to the negative energy at last year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Murray, appearing on a recent episode of the Sliced podcast, revealed his plans to retire, citing the “disgraceful” scenes at the 2025 Ryder Cup as part of the reason he’s calling it quits. In one example, Murray discussed walking around the 9th, 10th, and 11th holes and hearing unsavory remarks directed at Rory McIlroy’s family.

“I heard stuff in that half hour I was there that I can’t repeat to you. It’s that bad. [The comments were not] fired at Rory but at Rory’s family and I walked back and I thought, ‘do you really need to be part of this anymore?'” Murray said, per GolfMagic. “And that’s when I decided to finish commentary. By the time I got on the plane on the Monday, I looked over New York and thought it’s been a fantastic journey but if that’s our future, I really don’t want any part of it.”

Murray also found the PGA of America’s hiring of comedian Heather McMahan, who came under fire for her behavior while emceeing the first tee at Bethpage Black, to be especially abhorrent.

“I thought her performance was disgraceful,” he said.

Murray’s contract expired three months following last year’s Ryder Cup, but his experience at the biennial event shaped his decision to not seek an extension.

“I just feel that after the Ryder Cup I lost a little bit of respect for the game. I was so disgusted at the stuff I heard,” he said.

However, Murray will still contribute to big events, including the Masters, the Open Championship, and the Senior Open Championship, he told Sliced. While he may be disillusioned with the state of golf, he hasn’t lost his passion for broadcasting.

“As long as I’m still okay upstairs and still happy to do the preparation, the homework, the research … If I’m still able and happy to do that I may continue. But that’s the plan at the moment.”