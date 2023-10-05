On Thursday, ESPN officially announced its multi-year media rights deal with TGL, the tech-focused team-based golf league founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, in the United States.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that a deal was close.

ESPN’s release notes that TGL content will debut on ABC on Saturday, December 30, with the first match airing on ESPN on Tuesday, January 9.

TGL programming will be featured across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. ABC will air a TGL presented by SoFi preview show on Saturday, Dec. 30. The inaugural TGL match will air in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ on Tuesday, Jan. 9, the night following the College Football Playoff National Championship. The second TGL match will air in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the night following ESPN’s Monday Night Football NFL Wild Card game. All Matches will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 and simulcast on ESPN+.

Airing the first two nights of TGL action the day after highly-watched events on ESPN networks is a smart decision. It’s likely that at least 20 million viewers each night will see promos for TGL, potentially piquing their interest and pumping TGL viewership for the first two weeks. If TGL is a success and receives positive buzz after those first two weeks, ESPN and TGL will be in good shape heading into the rest of the season.

With the events taking place midweek, TGL won’t face competition for the eyeballs of golf fans. Given that the PGA Tour is a TGL partner, it’s no surprise TGL won’t be going head to head to Tour events.

