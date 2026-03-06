Credit: LIV

The first round of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 at The Hong Kong Golf Club got underway on Thursday, though not without incident.

Before the event got underway, eight players who were in Dubai practicing had originally been unable to get out as airports closed following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on Saturday and retaliatory attacks by Iran in the region. Eventually, they reached Hong Kong thanks to LIV star Jon Rahm, who sent his private jet to neighboring Oman, where the players met it.

Once the round started, there was one air-related mishap in the form of a drone crashing into a tree and falling to the ground.

“No Fly Zone” seems to be the theme of the week at #LIVGolf Hong Kong. First players are struggling to get out of the middle east due to flight restrictions, and now this? pic.twitter.com/gFnLwippra — Tee Times (@TeeTimesPub) March 5, 2026

The crash happened as Sergio Garcia was lining up a putt on the second hole. Thankfully, it happened before he’d set up to swing.

Broadcasting drones have been an issue for LIV at times. At a 2024 event in Nashville, Rahm got upset with them buzzing too closely after he hit a tee shot into the water.

Jon Rahm was quite upset with the drones at LIV Golf Nashville, which seemingly distracted him and played a part in his tee shot going into the water. “Every tournament. It’s f****** incredible. Right on my backswing. These f****** drones every time.”pic.twitter.com/RO8DKyLDds — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 23, 2024

“Every tournament,” Rahm was heard saying. “It’s f*cking incredible. Right in my backswing, these f*cking drones every time.”