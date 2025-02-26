Photo Credit: NewsMax2

Donald Trump has never been afraid to say almost anything, at anytime, completely unfiltered, a trait that endears him to many and infuriates others.

The president was evidently feeling it Tuesday during a meeting with reporters in the White House. Trump has made headlines in recent weeks with his efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in their deadly war that has left an estimated one million people dead or wounded. That conflict marked its third anniversary Monday.

Trump’s methods for trying to achieve a ceasefire have been criticized by many, although predictably, his actions are viewed through a partisan lens. His critics claim he’s blindly seeking to appease Russia. Supporters say he’s playing 4D chess, using The Art of the Deal tactics to seek peace.

Yet everyone agrees the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a serious geopolitical issue. Trump, however, brought some levity to his meeting with reporters Tuesday. One reporter alluded to the president’s efforts to negotiate a settlement in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf rift.

“What’s gonna be more challenging — a PGA-LIV deal or a Russia-Ukraine deal?” the reporter asked.

“I think the PGA deal is much more complicated,” Trump responded with a smile, as reporters surrounding him got a good laugh.

Whether Trump truly meant the golf civil war is tougher to resolve than the real war is unclear. He’s come under fire from many for his peacemaking efforts in the PGA-LIV split, with critics pointing out his ties to Saudi business interests. Pablo Torre called out Trump on The Bulwark Podcast last week, saying, “It’s really an amazing trick that Trump is pulling where he gets to bathe in nationalism while being the direct business partner to Saudi Arabia.”

Trump said the two rival golf factions need to resolve their differences.

“They have to get together,” Trump said. “They’ve had a lot of discussion back and forth. They both are meaning well and I think a deal will ultimately happen.”

“What’s going to be more challenging: the PGA LIV deal or Russia Ukraine deal?” Trump: “I think the PGA deal is much more complicated.” pic.twitter.com/YcylZv5bRB — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 25, 2025



If Trump’s lighthearted comment has an element of truth, that PGA-LIV divide might be tough to bridge.