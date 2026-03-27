Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schefter, Shams Charania… Donald Trump? The President of the United States is trying his hand at being a sports insider, at least when it comes to Tiger Woods playing in the 2026 Masters.

Woods has had a tortured history with injuries and has either withdrawn from or missed The Masters entirely in five out of the last ten tournaments. Included in that stretch was his miraculous 2019 victory which to this point was his 15th and final major championship.

Tiger’s latest injury came last year when he tore his achilles. However, he returned to competition this week with his TGL Jupiter Links team during their championship match in the sim golf series that he helped to co-found. Unfortunately for Woods, his team fell short to Los Angeles for the trophy.

That comeback has spurred hopes that we just might see Tiger Woods at Augusta once again this spring. Even though nobody expects Woods to seriously compete, the realistic truth is we can’t be sure just how many times we will ever see the greatest of his generation tee it up at the iconic venue given how much his body has been through. He has not competed in a PGA Tour event in almost two years, last teeing it up at the 2024 British Open.

But incredibly, those hopes may have been dashed by the most unlikeliest person possible – President Donald Trump.

Trump called in to The Five on Fox News on Thursday to take a well-deserved break from waging war on Iran, rising inflation, sinking approval ratings, the Epstein Files, domestic crises, and spurring worldwide economic uncertainty. And during the appearance he inexplicably dropped the scoop that Tiger Woods would be present for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National, but would not be playing in the event in a trademark tangent.

🚨❌🐅 #BREAKING — U.S. President Donald Trump reveals that Tiger Woods will NOT be playing in the 2026 Masters Tournament. “He’ll be there but he won’t be playing in it.” @TWlegion (Via: @TheFive / @FoxNews) pic.twitter.com/8nf3KkgWhQ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 26, 2026

Of course, Trump’s ties with the golf world run very deep. And he does have a personal relationship with Tiger Woods. Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2019. And currently, Woods is dating Trump’s former daughter-in-law Vanessa.

Is it possible that Tiger told Trump that he’s not playing in this year’s Masters? Maybe? But Trump’s command of facts has never been his strong suit. So perhaps it’s best to wait and hear it from the man himself on his Masters plans for this year before putting the President of the United States in the class of top sports insiders.