Charles Barkley spends a lot of his free time on the golf course. His most recent venture on the greens had him going head-to-head with DJ Khaled for a best-of-three golf match around TNT’s coverage of The Match. And yes, it was everything you expected it to be.

Starting things off, Khaled had a solid shot right out of the gate, but Chuck followed suit.

DJ Khaled really beat Chuck in a best of 3 Golf match ? pic.twitter.com/rgxcYa2ZTo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2024

While DJ Khaled might not have as much experience with a club as Chuck does, he held his own while the two were mic’d up in the process.

Barkley took the first hole, but the celebration didn’t last long.

“Yo Barkley, you have to make this to win this,” Khaled said during ‘The Match.’ “If not, I got it.”

Chuck roasting DJ Khaled's swing at the course ? #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/opxoN7scGY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2024

It appeared there was an extra sense of confidence from the Grammy award winning producer. Especially going up against Chuck.

It worked.

Khaled ended up winning the competition.

“This is what beat Charles Barkley,” DJ Khaled said after, while giving a tour of his golf bag.

"This is what beat Charles Barkley." ? DJ Khaled gave us the ultimate bag breakdown. #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/WsfIrfPP98 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 27, 2024

He was sporting gloves that possessed a “We the best,” inscription.

It’s a motto he lives by, and says it on every record he touches. While it’s more than just three words, he uses it as an identity.

Khaled was also sporting Michael Jordan golf shoes, a shirt that he “made sure” was MJ branded, and the 7 iron that beat Chuck was engraved with the word “Grateful.”

You have to wonder how Chuck feels about the loss. Probably not too terribly. But the man does like to bet on his golf outings. If that’s the case, this was probably a pretty lucrative gamble.

