One of golf’s — and sports television’s — most entertaining hosts and interviewers is losing his talk show. As first reported by Golf Digest, David Feherty’s self-titled show, Feherty, is not being renewed by Golf Channel. That ends a 10-year run on the network which produced more than 150 episodes.

Feherty will still be part of NBC and Golf Channel’s event coverage, so don’t worry that the outspoken, playful analyst won’t be on the air. He signed a three-year extension in December.

The show hasn’t aired a new episode since September with production shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns. According to Feherty, he was told in the spring that Feherty wouldn’t be renewed, most likely due to production difficulties and Golf Channel’s move from Orlando to Stamford, Connecticut to be closer to NBC Sports Group’s operation.

“I don’t know what the reasons were for the decision. I think it was a combination of things,” Feherty told Golf Digest‘s Dave Shedloski. “We haven’t been able to shoot any episodes because of COVID. The Golf Channel move. I don’t know. Maybe it was just time.”

Feherty began by interviewing Lee Trevino when it premiered in 2011. But the show expanded beyond golf, allowing Feherty to engage with a variety of personalities on many different subjects.

Guests included Charles Barkley, Al Michaels, Don Cheadle, Bobby Knight, Matthew McConaughey, Bill Clinton, Samuel L. Jackson, Larry David, Barack Obama, Nick Saban, and Donald Trump (more than once). Of course, the former professional golfer also interviewed many figures from the sport such as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Paul Azinger, John Daly, Fred Couples, and Annika Sorenstam, along with current players like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka.

Fans who want to watch previous episodes of Feherty can find the show’s archive on Peacock.

Feherty said he was glad the show ended on a good note, rather than deteriorate in quality or lose relevance. According to Golf Digest, he’d like to do a live comedy special for Golf Channel or another NBC platform — which could happen. He’s also reaching out to other contacts for a show on another outlet.

