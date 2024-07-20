Photo Credit: ESPN.

It’s hard to imagine any golfer at The Open Championship had a worse week than Romain Langasque. As a result, he was the subject of some serious clowning by longtime golf pundit, David Feherty.

While Langasque is one of 77 players to start the week at Royal Troon who will not play the weekend, he’s one of three who didn’t even make it to Friday. Two of the three, John Daly and Ernie Els, withdrew after one round, with both shooting an 82 on Thursday. Langasque didn’t make it that far. He withdrew only eight holes into his opening round.

Langasque shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he withdrew because of a bad back. Feherty, as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, offered another theory.

McAfee noted that Langasque withdrew immediately after a bad shot on the eighth hole. “It is a mentally tasking time on the golf course every single time,” McAfee said. “I believe the U.S. Open every year, they always try to make the course as impossible as it can be. This is the same thing with the British Open? Like, the course is gonna have its day for these guys over the next couple? And it’s like a mental tough battle out there, every single time?”

Feherty did go into the course setup, but not before making another quip about Langasque and for that matter, all of his compatriots.

“Well first of all, that guy’s French,” Feherty said. You know? So what else are you gonna say?”

The joke cracked McAfee, who was laughing as Feherty attempted to answer the question about the course.

“The golf course really is set up by the weather preceding the event,” Feherty said.

But by that point, McAfee, while acknowledging Langasque’s back injury, knew what would be remembered.

“Nothing else needs to be said, he said.”

