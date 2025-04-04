Edit via Liam McGuire

The Masters is one of the world’s most beloved and exclusive sporting events. And if you’re lucky enough to win the ticket lottery, you won’t just have the pleasure of strolling around one of the great temples in sports—you’ll be treated to Augusta National’s famously cheap food prices. This is great for everyone—everyone, it seems, except Darren Rovell.

Now at his own sports collectibles platform, cllct, Rovell unleashed one of his trademark contrarian takes to the world in ripping on Augusta’s concessions.

With the rest of the sports world setting exorbitant food prices (at least outside of Coastal Carolina) or debuting increasingly complex and ginormous food options, Augusta National has kept it simple for decades, offering a straightforward menu of delicious sandwiches, snacks, and treats for low, low prices.

The perfect menu, 2025 edition pic.twitter.com/g1PRRNS7mI — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) April 1, 2025

This beloved menu drew the ire of Darren Rovell, who unfavorably compared the Masters’ famous pimento cheese sandwich to a giant plate of loaded fried green tomatoes at the Braves’ A ball affiliate.

As attention focuses on the Masters, the other game in town is the @GreenJackets. This year, the Braves Single-A affiliate is offering Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes ($10). No offense, but this likely tastes 100x better than a Pimento Cheese Sandwich at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/W5KcRj0KDp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2025

Rovell continued the social media crusade against Masters food by dissing it even further, saying patrons were getting what they paid for instead of a great deal and that bougie Masters attendees weren’t impressed by $1.50 sandwiches.

He even called it (gasp!) gas station food.

Spoiler Alert. It tastes as good as the price. Not a single item outside Augusta National would get any attention on its merits alone. There, I said it. https://t.co/DN3veYfwrW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2025

I don’t think the Masters crowd, who flies there in their private jets, eats at 5-star restaurants and paid $13,600 for a four-day badge is looking for a deal on run of the mill food. https://t.co/bKwhOFNVbE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2025

99% of people at the Masters make more than the average American. @AlanShipnuck will not dispute that. And no food writer would say that anything at Augusta is better than the best gas station food. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 4, 2025

For golf fans, it doesn’t get any more sacrilegious than desecrating the mystique of the Augusta National menu. One of Rovell’s points can easily be disputed, though because there is demand for it outside the gates. The Masters has begun selling some of its food items online for fans at home through its “Taste of the Masters” party kits. Every single option is sold out for 2025, even the $184.95 large hosting kit. Nobody is paying that price for gas station food, not even Sheetz.

But let me say this personally, as someone fortunate enough to win a ticket lottery for Augusta National recently and is not in the top 1% wealthiest Americans. Here is the real story.

Is there ever such a thing as a bad pimento cheese sandwich? I’ll admit that on its own, the Masters classic is not that special – it’s pimento cheese on white bread, after all. But here’s a Masters food hack for you – if you combine the pimento cheese with a Masters club it becomes extraordinary.

The cookies and Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches are both very high-quality desserts. But you’ll definitely want to pace yourself when it comes to gorging on sweets, especially when walking up and down the hills of Augusta National.

The best items on the menu are for breakfast. Get to Augusta early and order a chicken biscuit and breakfast sandwich (bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese) before 10 AM. The breakfast sandwich in particular will be the best thing you eat all day.

When you combine these options and the prices, there is a reason why the Masters menu has become a mythical legend in the sports world. I’ll take a full day of dining at Augusta over the latest minor league monstrosity every day.