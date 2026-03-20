Credit: ESPN

Dan Orlovsky has a problem with Rory McIlroy’s Masters Champions Dinner menu, because Dan Orlovsky has a problem with food.

McIlroy’s Masters Club dinner menu was announced Wednesday afternoon. And after chasing his first green jacket for 17 years, McIlroy went all out with a menu featuring peach and ricotta flatbread, grilled elk sliders, yellowfin tuna, and Wagyu filet mignon among other eclectic selections.



Dan Orlovsky won’t be invited to the dinner, but it would be entertaining to see him sit down and try ordering a chicken quesadilla. Because Orlovsky reacted to McIlroy’s menu Wednesday evening on SportsCenter, and made it clear the only thing he would even consider eating is the filet.

.@danorlovsky7 is NOT feeling Rory McIlroy’s Masters Tournament Champions Dinner menu 😅 pic.twitter.com/42mV3WfQ5x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2026



“Here’s my problem with some of the people that are in the food world, and I have a ton of respect for them, but like, just make a good cheese pizza flatbread, it doesn’t have to be peach and ricotta! I got a lot of love for Rory, huge Rory fan, love Rory. Peach and ricotta? Just give me a good cheese pizza! And then bacon wrapped dates? Sticky toffee pudding?”

This should come as no surprise, Dan Orlovsky has a lot of problems with some of the people in the food world. And in return, people in the food world have a lot of problems with most of his food takes. As much as Orlovsky has given some attention worthy NFL takes during his ESPN career, it’s his food opinions that tend to garner the most backlash.

He puts ketchup on steak, loves bland chicken with absolutely no seasoning, and eats Reese’s like an absolute weirdo by biting the chocolate off to discard it before only consuming the peanut butter center.

Even with his limited palate, it’s worth noting Orlovsky has some acceptable food takes. He believes egg sandwiches should have a fried egg with a yolk that breaks, he likes yogurt with peanut butter, and believes vodka sauce is one of the better choices for pasta. All fine. But then you watch him ask for cheese pizza at The Masters Champions Dinner or eat a Reese’s, and all of that goodwill gets tossed right out the window.

It’s not his fault, Dan Orlovsky attributes his limited palate to growing up eating mayonnaise sandwiches, which he still loves. But all that mayonnaise seems to have soured his taste for flavor.